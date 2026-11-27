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Damascus backs Kuwait

Syria on Thursday condemned drone attacks on Kuwait, which Kuwaiti authorities attributed to Iran, expressing solidarity with the Gulf state’s leadership and people, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. The Syrian Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Syria stood in full solidarity with Kuwait in confronting threats to its security and stability, the ministry said. It reaffirmed Syria’s rejection of any aggression targeting Kuwait’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed the need to respect that sovereignty, preserve the country’s security and stability, and avoid actions that could threaten regional security and the safety of its people.

Casualties and Iran’s denial

Four people — two Italian nationals, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani — were initially reported injured by falling shrapnel. The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry later confirmed that the two Italian nationals had died from their injuries.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi denied that Iran had targeted a vital facility in Kuwait. He accused Israel and the US of conducting false-flag operations and engaging in regional adventurism.

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