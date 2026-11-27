See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

The Israeli army destroyed five multistory Palestinian residential buildings housing dozens of apartments in seven airstrikes late Thursday in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhoods of eastern Gaza City, causing widespread damage and displacing dozens of families. The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Strikes in Al-Tuffah and Al-Shuja’iyya

An Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes on three residential buildings near the Al-Sanafor junction in eastern Al-Tuffah, close to areas under Israeli military control. The buildings were destroyed, and surrounding properties were damaged.

In Al-Shuja’iyya, two multistory residential buildings were destroyed in three airstrikes that followed evacuation warnings. They stood near the Al-Shujaiya junction, outside areas under Israeli military control, and the strikes caused extensive damage to nearby homes, properties and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians.

Families flee at night in the cold

Witnesses said the airstrikes sparked panic among residents and displaced Palestinians in both neighborhoods. Dozens of families were forced to flee at night in cold weather without time to collect their clothes, blankets or basic necessities.

The displaced families face harsh humanitarian conditions amid shortages of shelter supplies and a lack of alternative housing, owing to the widespread destruction of residential buildings across Gaza City, witnesses added. Damage to the displacement tents further compounded the suffering of families who had already lost their homes during the war, leaving them at risk of being stranded outdoors as temperatures fall.

Ceasefire under strain

The Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement through bombardments, gunfire and the demolition of residential buildings across the Gaza Strip. The agreement followed Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, and left widespread destruction and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis across the enclave.

World

Ukraine regrets drone strikes that killed 2 Libyan naval officers

World

Oil wrestling draws attention at Ethnosport festival in Riyadh

World

Israel starts new settlement road southeast of Bethlehem