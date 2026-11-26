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Rachel Anne Accurso, the US children’s educator and online creator known as Ms Rachel, has said that the lives of Palestinian children matter, urging states and ordinary people to raise their voices against the genocide.

“Palestinian children’s lives matter, and they’re still being killed every day. Like, why can’t Palestine be free? Everyone should be free. Nobody should live in apartheid,” she said.

She argued that countries have a duty to stop a genocide and criticised celebrities who stay silent, saying their silence is costing lives. Contrasting the safety of her own family with Palestinian children exposed to the cold in tents, she asked her interviewer to imagine being unable to keep her daughter warm.