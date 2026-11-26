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Masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers broke a vehicle’s window and pried its door open to detain a man in California, near the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The officers also used pepper spray on onlookers who confronted them and recorded the arrest, with some heard demanding to know whether the agents had a warrant.