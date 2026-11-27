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Coalition agreement announced

Gadi Eisenkot, the Yashar party leader tasked with forming Israel’s next government, agreed on Thursday with Democrats party leader Yair Golan to sign a coalition deal. The two parties said in a joint statement obtained by Anadolu: “Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, and Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, agreed to sign a coalition agreement between the two parties,”

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed by the parties. The announcement came days after Eisenkot said he had reached a deal with Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman as part of his efforts to form a governing coalition.

Change Bloc and the Knesset math

In Israel, a coalition agreement sets out how parties will work together in government, what they commit to, and how they will coordinate on policy, legislation and votes in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

The Change Bloc comprises Eisenkot’s Yashar, Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, Naftali Bennett’s Together party and Golan’s Democrats. It holds 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset and would reach a 61-seat majority if it secured the backing of United Torah Judaism and Shas.

Arab parties and the deadline

Arab parties, which hold 19 seats, have said they are prepared to give an Eisenkot-led government parliamentary support to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a new government. Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government, and he can ask President Isaac Herzog for a one-time, 14-day extension.

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