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Coalition one seat short

New Zealand's ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the final results of the Nov. 7 general election announced on Friday, leaving Prime Minister Christopher Luxon dependent on a centrist party to retain power. Preliminary results had still shown the National Party-led coalition holding on, but the margins were so tight that National lost two seats once the count was complete.

The coalition secured 65 seats in the 130-member parliament, one short of the 66 needed for a majority, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. National took 40 of them, while its partners ACT and New Zealand First won 13 and 12, respectively.

National lost two electorate seats to Labour after nearly 485,000 special votes were counted, and the Green Party gained an additional parliamentary seat. Labour secured 36 seats, the Greens 17 and Te Pati Maori five, according to local news outlet The Spinoff.

Opportunity Party at the center of talks

The centrist Opportunity Party, led by Qiulae Wong, secured seven seats, placing it at the center of government formation negotiations. Wong said all options remained open as her party considered arrangements to ensure a stable government, though even with Opportunity's support the three opposition parties would fall one seat short of a majority.

Opportunity's conditions for a governing agreement include stronger competition laws, restrictions on political donations and commitments to climate action. Wong, a 38-year-old former KPMG consultant, has insisted that her party's “bottom lines” on climate change action, cost of living and cleaning up politics are non-negotiable. On the campaign trail, she ruled out working with a government in which NZ First leader Winston Peters was foreign minister, after he told a Chinese-born lawmaker to “go back to your own country”.

Luxon and Wong expect difficult negotiations

Luxon, who has declared he has a mandate to form the next government, told journalists on Friday that the process would be “challenging”. “I want to be upfront with New Zealanders. These negotiations may be challenging, and they could take some time,” he said, adding: “Getting it right matters far more than getting it done quickly.”

Speaking outside parliament after the final result, Wong also said she expected talks to be challenging, and she refused to rule out taking the country to another election. “All we can do is be as constructive and proactive as possible to make this happen. But it’s not just us around the table,” she said. Both Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have held lengthy meetings with her since the vote.

Recounts and caretaker rule

Judicial recounts could still alter the parliamentary balance, with applications due within three working days. The incumbent government will remain in a caretaker capacity until a new administration is sworn in.

Voter turnout stood at 77.2%, down from 78.2% in 2023. It could take weeks or even months to settle the shape of the new government; after the 2023 poll, it took Luxon more than six weeks to form his coalition with NZ First and ACT.

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