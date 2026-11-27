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Outages concentrated along the East Coast

Tracking platforms showed that more than 800,000 customers across the US had no electricity on Thursday afternoon, Thanksgiving Day, with most of the outages along the East Coast. Hundreds of flights were canceled and over 2,200 were delayed nationwide over the same period.

Data from the outage-tracking website PowerOutage.us showed Virginia as the most heavily affected state, with more than 150,000 homes left without power. Maryland and Pennsylvania followed with the next-highest numbers of affected households, according to the website. In Maryland, utility officials at WSSC Water urged 1.9 million customers to restrict water usage because of storm-related infrastructure disruptions.

Ground stops at major airports

According to the flight-tracking platform FlightAware, more than 400 flights were canceled so far on Thursday, and over 2,200 others were delayed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued temporary ground stops at major hubs, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The ground stops prompted major carriers such as United, Delta, American and JetBlue to issue travel waivers. The figures reflect conditions reported during the afternoon, and the numbers of customers without electricity and affected flights may change as the day progresses.

States of emergency declared

As the storm approached, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a State of Emergency, and additional emergency resources were deployed to the Jersey Shore, where some of the most severe conditions were expected. A State of Emergency was also declared in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, with authorities warning of significant coastal flooding and powerful winds.

The storm's strongest easterly winds were expected to last only a short period, but their perpendicular impact on the coastline could rapidly push ocean and bay waters inland, increasing the risk of flooding.

Pacific Coast flooding and the forecast

On the Pacific Coast, severe coastal flooding and “king tides” surging up to 8 feet forced train cancellations between San Diego and Los Angeles. Beach hazard warnings were also triggered across California and Oregon.

According to the National Weather Service, weather conditions in the Mid-Atlantic are expected to gradually improve on Friday as the storm system shifts toward New England. Blustery winds of 25 to 35 miles (40 to 56 kilometers) per hour will linger along parts of the East Coast ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled festivities.

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