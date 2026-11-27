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Memorandum covers research and innovation

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen defense industry cooperation, Turkish defense industries chief Haluk Gorgun said on Thursday. In a post on US social media company X, Gorgun said the agreement was signed between Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Defense Development (GADD).

The MoU, signed with GADD President Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, covers cooperation in research, development and innovation in defense and military technologies and systems. Gorgun expressed hope that the agreement would benefit both countries and thanked Al-Sulaiman and his accompanying delegation for their visit.

Solidarity after Riyadh attack

Gorgun also conveyed Türkiye’s condolences and solidarity with Saudi Arabia following an attack targeting the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, condemning the incident and expressing support for the Saudi people. “We condemn the attack and reaffirm our solidarity with the friendly and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia,” Gorgun said.

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