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Welcome at the parliament building

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus visited the Parliament of New South Wales on Thursday as part of his official engagements in Sydney, Australia. New South Wales Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper welcomed him upon his arrival at the parliament building, and the two speakers subsequently held delegation-level talks.

Luncheon and briefing

Following the meeting, Piper hosted a luncheon in honor of Kurtulmus and his accompanying parliamentary delegation. Piper briefed Kurtulmus and the delegation on the New South Wales Parliament’s work, legislative activities and functioning.

Attendees

Other senior members of the delegation also attended the visit. Türkiye’s Ambassador to Canberra Ufuk Gezer and Consul General in Sydney Emre Ozkan were among those present as well.

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