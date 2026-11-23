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Grants to cover half of project budgets

Türkiye has opened applications for a grant program supporting the development of humanoid robots for industrial use, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced on Monday in a post on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform.

Under the program, companies will receive grants covering 50% of their project budgets, Kacir said.

Aims of the program

The program aims to expand the use of AI-powered robots in industry, strengthen Türkiye's robotics capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components. Kacir said the initiative would also strengthen the country's capacity to manufacture advanced technology and boost its competitiveness.

Companies can apply through the Industry and Technology Ministry's portal until Dec. 31, 2026.

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