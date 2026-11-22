Türkiye at the center of climate diplomacy
Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Saturday that Türkiye promoted its climate vision internationally through strategic communication and public diplomacy activities during the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya. In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, he said Türkiye had become a focal point for global climate diplomacy by hosting and presiding over the summit.
The summit brought together world leaders, international organizations, experts and civil society representatives, Duran said. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, he added, Türkiye had demonstrated an approach to tackling climate change based on dialogue, consensus and concrete action.
Role of the Communications Directorate
Duran said the Communications Directorate contributed to raising global awareness by organizing panels and meetings and by presenting Türkiye's climate vision to international audiences. He expressed hope that COP31 would help translate commitments into concrete steps and produce lasting outcomes that strengthen international solidarity.
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