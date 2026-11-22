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Closing plenary in Antalya

COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday that negotiators were on the verge of a “historic opportunity” as the UN climate summit in Antalya approached a final agreement. He spoke as the conference reached its closing stage.

“We have sought, and continue to seek, every possibility for consensus until the very last moment. At this point, we stand on the threshold of a historic opportunity,” Kurum said during the COP31 closing plenary session.

Proposed overarching decision

The conference’s proposed overarching decision had been shaped by the contributions of delegates, he said, covering issues ranging from electrification and the 1.5C temperature goal to adaptation finance and oceans. “No one got everything they wanted. But everyone can find themselves in this text. That is the meaning of consensus,” he said.

Kurum expressed hope that the decision emerging from the conference would demonstrate that multilateralism could still deliver results. Participants had worked tirelessly over the past two weeks, he said, to bridge differences and find common ground on global climate action.

Thanks to leaders and delegations

Kurum also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first lady Emine Erdogan, chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, UN climate chief Simon Stiell, Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister and COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen, and the delegations involved in the negotiations.

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