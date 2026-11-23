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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei suggested while at OpenAI that immersive video games could help ease political unrest if artificial intelligence (AI) caused widespread job losses, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Amodei took part in internal discussions at OpenAI about the social consequences of AI, including the possibility that the technology could displace workers. According to Slack messages cited by the newspaper, he raised the idea of using immersive video games to ease political tensions over AI-related unemployment.

Siblings behind Anthropic

The remarks surfaced in a report on Amodei and his sister Daniela, who co-founded Anthropic in 2021 after leaving OpenAI following disagreements over organizational responsibilities and AI safety. Amodei, 43, serves as Anthropic's CEO and helps shape the company's philosophy, while Daniela, 39, is its president and board chair and oversees daily operations.

Safety warnings and record IPO

Anthropic has repeatedly warned about the potential dangers of increasingly powerful AI systems while continuing to develop advanced models. In its prospectus for a recent initial public offering (IPO), the company said sufficiently advanced AI systems without adequate safeguards could “pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.”

Valued at about $1.18 trillion, the company recently completed what the newspaper described as the largest IPO in history. Its shares initially rose 30% before falling toward their offering price the following day.

Anthropic has sought to distinguish itself through its workplace culture and emphasis on AI safety, and its unofficial slogan is “Keep Anthropic weird.”

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