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Kademe: How a Turkish manufacturer took municipal cleaning tech to 70+ countries

Kademe: How a Turkish manufacturer took municipal cleaning tech to 70+ countries

16:54, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 17:57, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Kademe: How a Turkish manufacturer took municipal cleaning tech to 70+ countries
Kademe: How a Turkish manufacturer took municipal cleaning tech to 70+ countries

Founded in 2011, Kademe A.Ş. carries out Türkiye's production activities in the field of municipal vehicles and waste technologies within Albayrak Holding.

As cities grow, populations increase and environmental expectations change, municipalities' cleaning and waste management processes are being transformed too. In this transformation, choosing the right equipment directly affects not only the efficiency of cleaning operations but also the long-term operational needs of cities.

Founded in 2011,
Kademe A.Ş.
 carries out Türkiye's production activities in the field of municipal vehicles and waste technologies within Albayrak Holding. At its production facilities in the Konya Organized Industrial Zone, it develops a wide product range, from road sweepers to garbage collection systems, from water and sewer equipment to compost machines, from electric sweeping vehicles to special-purpose equipment.

Kademe's activities are not limited to vehicle and equipment production. By analyzing the needs of municipalities and service-providing organizations, the company offers consultancy on selecting the right equipment in line with criteria such as the working area, climate conditions, operational intensity and budget. In this way, it helps every city reach efficient and sustainable solutions suited to its own conditions.

Offering engine options in order to respond to different needs in product development and production processes, Kademe develops solutions that comply with different emission standards and market requirements. Compact and truck-mounted road sweepers, electric cleaning vehicles, garbage collection equipment, sewer-clearing vehicles and other special-purpose machines make up important parts of this product diversity.

Carrying its production infrastructure in Türkiye to international markets, Kademe today exports to more than 70 countries. The products used in different markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America are supported by solutions shaped according to local needs. While developing its activities in international markets, the company aims to respond to the operational needs in the countries where it operates by establishing cooperation with local business partners in maintenance, service and production processes.

In Kademe's approach, production, engineering and after-sales services are treated as processes that complement one another. Because every city's cleaning needs, infrastructure and working conditions are different. Developing solutions that take these differences into account matters for cities to be able to offer more efficient and sustainable services.

Titles :kademekademe aşalbayrak holdingturkish manufacturerstürkiyemunicipal vehiclesmunicipal cleaning technologywaste managementwaste technologies
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