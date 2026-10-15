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Türkiye, Spain to develop joint Hurjet trainer version

Türkiye, Spain to develop joint Hurjet trainer version

15:47, 15/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye, Spain to develop joint Hurjet trainer version
Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun said Wednesday that Ankara and Madrid will develop a joint variant of the Hurjet jet trainer incorporating Spanish subcontractor contributions, adding that the platform would initially meet Spain's requirements before being offered to other NATO members.

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun on Wednesday announced that Türkiye and Spain will develop a joint variant of the Hurjet jet trainer, describing Madrid's selection of the platform for its air force as the most prominent example of bilateral cooperation. Speaking at the opening of Ida Türkiye Defense and Aerospace Industrial Cooperation Days in Ankara, Gorgun said the initial versions of the aircraft would be manufactured and delivered by Turkish Aerospace Industries. "But with contributions from subcontractors in Spain and additional certification there, we will deliver a version that could become a joint platform for the two countries," he said.

The aircraft would initially meet Spain's requirements before being offered to other NATO members and friendly countries, according to Gorgun.

Defense cooperation days in Ankara

Gorgun welcomed Spain's participation as the first partner country under the event's new cooperation model, noting that international gatherings of small- and medium-sized enterprises provide an important avenue for strengthening industrial ties. The event was organized by the OSTIM Defense and Aviation Cluster with support from Türkiye's National Defense Ministry and Defense Industries Secretariat at the Congresium Ankara convention center. Anadolu Agency serves as the global communication partner for the summit.

Defense exports exceed $7.4B

Gorgun said Türkiye's defense industry exports had exceeded $7.4 billion this year, already matching the previous year's total. He said the sector comprises more than 4,000 companies and nearly 130,000 employees, with an average age of 34.

Highlighting the seasonal pattern of defense exports, Gorgun noted that shipments in the final two months typically significantly exceed the monthly average, supporting expectations that annual exports would surpass last year's level. He attributed the industry's progress to Türkiye's industrialization model, which has enabled a transition from direct procurement to indigenous designs and platform exports.

Valencia seeks deeper ties

Felipe Javier Carrasco Torres, deputy industry minister of Spain's Valencia region, said cooperation with Türkiye could help expand the region's defense and security industries. Valencia maintains industrial clusters spanning traditional manufacturing and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, photonics, aerospace and drones, he said, noting that its companies currently serve mainly civilian markets.

Torres invited Turkish industrialists to a defense and security industry event planned in Valencia next September, emphasizing that cooperation with other countries and institutions would help the region develop capabilities more quickly. The Spanish delegation highlighted potential synergies between the two nations' aerospace sectors.

Titles :haluk gorguntürkiyespainhurjetdefense industryturkish aerospace industriesnatodefense exports
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