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Nigeria wants to become a major supplier in the $8 trillion global halal economy while deepening livestock and investment ties with Türkiye, Livestock Development Minister Idi Mukhtar Maiha told Anadolu on Friday. Speaking in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 12th World Halal Summit — focused on products and services compliant with Muslim guidelines — he said his first visit to the gathering was focused on learning, connecting and building long-term partnerships.

Nigeria's halal ambitions

Pointing to the scale of the halal market across pharmaceuticals, financial services, agriculture and livestock, Maiha stressed that “by any standard, this is not something that should be ignored.” He said Nigeria is ready to join the global halal economy for its potential to expand cross-border trade, catalyze economic growth, create jobs and wealth, and drive rural development.

Abuja is seeking international partnerships, Maiha added, to make certification, standardization and categorization of Nigerian products and services seamless for global markets.

Türkiye's edge in livestock and Islamic finance

Maiha praised Türkiye as a leader in the halal ecosystem, particularly in Islamic financing, noting major openings for Turkish investors and capital markets in Nigeria. He said he has closely followed advances in Türkiye's livestock sector, highlighting genetics, breed improvement, meat and milk production, equipment and animal husbandry as key areas for cooperation. “A lot to offer to Nigeria, a lot for Nigeria to learn from, and I do believe that this is one area where we can share,” Maiha said.

The summit offered an important venue, he said, to meet leading players in Türkiye's livestock industry and broader economy, and he plans to meet Türkiye's ambassador in Nigeria to pursue formal bilateral agreements.

Turkish-built abattoirs and Global South ties

Noting that bilateral trade still has substantial room to grow, Maiha said cooperation in the livestock sector is already taking concrete shape on the ground in Nigeria. A strong Turkish delegation, he revealed, is constructing modern abattoirs there using Turkish equipment, expertise and professionals.

Maiha said he has already visited one completed facility and personally led groundbreaking ceremonies for two additional abattoirs being developed in partnership with Türkiye. He expressed hope that commercial ties between Ankara and Abuja will grow “from strength to strength” in the spirit of Global South cooperation.

Historical bonds, COP31 and investor reforms

Highlighting deep historical and cultural ties, Maiha said the Shitta-Bey family in Lagos originated from Türkiye and noted shared Islamic traditions, along with daily flights linking Nigeria and Istanbul. He praised Türkiye's recent hosting of the COP31 UN climate summit, which he attended, calling it a “huge success” and evidence of expanding bilateral opportunities.

Maiha urged Türkiye to maintain its leadership in the global economy and support Global South nations as true partners, not mere markets. He urged Turkish businesspeople to trust economic reforms led by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, giving assurances that investors can operate safely, repatriate profits and build lasting ties. Ending on a warm note, he said he hopes to learn Turkish and do next year's interview in the language.

World Halal Summit in Istanbul

Held at the Istanbul Expo Center under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's auspices, the 12th World Halal Summit ran through Nov. 27 alongside the OIC Halal Expo through Nov. 28. Hosted under the theme “Sustainable Halal Economy: Reducing Waste, Promoting Growth,” the gathering featured 225 companies from 25 countries.

Global Muslim consumer spending outside Islamic finance reached $2.6 trillion in 2024 and is projected to hit $3.56 trillion by 2029, alongside $6 trillion in Islamic finance assets, according to Turkish Trade Ministry data.

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