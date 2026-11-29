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Kyiv offers ceasefire on the contact line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv is ready to halt fighting along the current front line, describing such a step as a “very big compromise” in an interview with Al Jazeera. He said Ukraine was prepared to stop where its forces now stand.

“We are ready for such steps, to stay and stop where we are. We say ceasefire on the contact line. Is it a compromise? Of course, a very big compromise,” he said.

Putin and Trump

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn't want to go out from our land,” which is why Kyiv was prepared to agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line and pursue a diplomatic settlement. He also voiced hope that US President Donald Trump would continue efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year, without a settlement coming solely at Ukraine's expense.

“I hope that he will continue to find some way how to end this war without only the situation when Ukraine has to pay for this because it's not correct,” Zelenskyy said.

New round of talks planned in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that another round of US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine was planned in Abu Dhabi, although no date had been set. Those talks would be the first since negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February.

Abu Dhabi also hosted two earlier rounds of trilateral talks in January and February.

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