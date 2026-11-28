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Ottawa condemns strikes

Global Affairs Canada summoned the Russian ambassador in Ottawa on Friday to convey Canada's condemnation of Russian missile strikes in Poland. The department said in a post on US social media platform X that the strikes were "the latest example of Russia's reckless aggression," warning that such actions heighten the risk of unintended escalation.

"Canada stands side by side with its Allies," the department said, adding that Ottawa is "fully committed to the defence of NATO territory and to supporting Ukraine."

Polish prosecutors identify debris

Polish prosecutors said they identified debris from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that entered Polish airspace during a Russian attack against Ukraine on Friday. The District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin said on Sunday that missile fragments were recovered in Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region and in Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.

Preliminary findings indicated that all three missiles were manufactured in Dubna, in Russia’s Moscow region, in October or November, prosecutors said.

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