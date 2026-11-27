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Sit-in at the Berlin warehouse

About two dozen pro-Palestinian activists staged a sit-in outside an Amazon warehouse in Berlin on Friday, temporarily blocking entrances and exits while accusing the US company of supporting Israeli military operations in Gaza. Protesters dressed in white walked with banners reading “NO TECH FOR APARTHEID” before sitting in front of the facility.

The demonstrators accused the US-based e-commerce and technology company of complicity in Israel's military operations in Gaza and in what they described as genocide in the Palestinian territory. They criticized Amazon's technological and logistical cooperation with the Israeli government and military, calling on the company to terminate the agreements.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'de Amazon deposunun önünde, Gazze'deki İsrail askeri operasyonlarını destekleme iddiasıyla protesto eden aktivistler, beyaz tulumlarla oturma eylemi yaptı.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'deki Amazon deposuna, İsrail'le bağları nedeniyle Cuma günü yaklaşık yirmi Filistin yanlısı aktivist oturma eylemi yaparak girişi kapattı.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'de Amazon deposunun önünde oturma eylemi yapan, beyaz koruyucu tulum giyen pro-Filistin aktivistler “NO TECH FOR APARTHEID” pankartını taşıyor.

Statement read at the protest site

In a statement read at the protest site, the demonstrators said Amazon was not a neutral technology provider but a corporate actor in the infrastructure of “surveillance, repression and warfare.” They said the consequences were visible in real time through “destruction, families torn apart and civilians being killed.” The activists also accused the company of turning digital services into “a weapon of control and death” and of profiting from Israel's military operations.

“We refuse to accept the growing alliance between corporate power, mass surveillance and militarism,” the protesters said. “No profit from genocide. No business as usual,” they added. The demonstrators called for an investigation into Amazon's activities and greater accountability for corporations involved in military technologies.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'deki Amazon deposunun önünde, pro-Filistin aktivistler beyaz tulumlarla oturma eylemi yaparak "NO TECH FOR APARTHEID" pankartı açtı.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'de Amazon deposunun önünde oturma eylemi yapan, beyaz tulum giyen yaklaşık yirmi iki Filistin destekçisi aktivist, şirketin İsrail'in Gazze'deki askeri operasyonlarına destek verdiğini protesto etti.

Activist targets technology firms

One of the protesters, activist Yasemin Acar, accused technology companies, including Amazon, of enabling Israel's military operations in Gaza by providing digital services and technological support. Acar claimed that Israel's war crimes in Gaza would not have been possible without such assistance. “We say no to this. We say we will not be silent. And we will continue to resist,” she said.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'deki Amazon deposuna önünde oturma eylemi yapan, beyaz koruyucu tulum giyen Filistin destekçisi aktivistler, şirketin İsrail'in Gazze'deki askeri operasyonlarına destek verdiğini savundu.

Cüneyt Karadağ Anadolu Ajansı Berlin'de Amazon deposunun önünde Filistin'i destekleyen aktivistler, şirketin İsrail'in Gazze'deki askeri operasyonlarına destek verdiği iddiasıyla oturma eylemi yaptı.

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