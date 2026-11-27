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Departments asked to identify cuts

German software maker SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as part of a reorganization of its business around artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed reductions would affect at least 9% of the company’s global workforce, and the final number could change after labor negotiations, the report said.

SAP has asked all departments to identify potential cuts, with particular attention to product and engineering, as well as sales. Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is seeking to change how the company develops and sells software and to embed AI tools in its applications.

Company response and strategic shift

“SAP continuously reviews its organization to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs,” the company told Bloomberg, declining to say whether it was planning job cuts. SAP has reorganized its executive board twice this year as part of Klein’s AI push.

The company has also been shifting from traditional on-premises software licenses to cloud subscriptions, while investors have raised concerns that AI could allow customers to replace some traditional enterprise software.

Previous restructuring affected around 10,000 roles

SAP’s previous major restructuring, announced in 2024, eliminated around 10,000 positions and cost about €3 billion ($3.3 billion), according to Bloomberg. The company relied mainly on voluntary departures and retraining, while hiring for new roles kept overall headcount broadly stable.

SAP employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, with nearly a quarter based in Germany. The company’s works council there negotiated an employment guarantee through 2028.

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