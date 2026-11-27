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Label proposal

French-language publishers in Belgium are calling for an “AI-free” label to certify books produced through professional human work, as concerns grow over the impact of artificial intelligence on the publishing industry, broadcaster RTBF reported on Friday. The Belgian Publishers Association (ADEB) said the proposed label would help readers identify books created without the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, while highlighting the contribution of professional publishers to the book industry.

Role of publishers

ADEB representatives voiced their concerns during a meeting in Brussels, stressing the added value publishers bring to the production and distribution of books. According to the association, publishers play a key role in overseeing the writing process, including spelling and narrative consistency, as well as the book's design, cover, typography, pricing, distribution and legal protection.

Self-publishing concerns

The association is particularly concerned about the growing popularity of self-publishing, which allows authors to publish their works independently with the assistance of AI tools, bypassing traditional publishing houses. Publishers acknowledged that establishing an “AI-free” certification system could prove challenging, particularly in ensuring compliance with the criteria required to obtain the label.

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