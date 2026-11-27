Expanded program aims to lift departures

The German daily Bild reported on Thursday that Germany is preparing an expanded voluntary return program for Syrians in 2027, potentially offering cash bonuses of up to €8,000 ($8,789) per adult. The planned measures aim to increase voluntary departures, which have so far fallen short of government targets.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has repeatedly said Berlin would encourage Syrians who arrived after the civil war began in 2011 to return and help rebuild their country following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime. Only 5,468 Syrians returned with state support between January and October this year, while an estimated 3,000 left without assistance, according to figures cited in the report.

Germany's Interior Ministry is reviewing its financial assistance system for 2027, with plans to simplify counseling, accelerate procedures and increase transparency. A family of four can currently receive up to €3,600 ($3,949), plus flight costs, under the voluntary return program, while sources cited by the newspaper said payments could rise to as much as €8,000 ($8,750) per adult, although the government has not confirmed any specific new amounts.

Housing support and direct flights

Germany is also increasing funding for housing projects in Syria to improve living conditions for returning refugees, according to Bild. The state development bank KfW will allocate €20 million ($21.9 million) from the federal budget to renovate or construct about 1,500 housing units for approximately 10,000 returnees, with the project scheduled to begin in 2027 and conclude by the end of 2029.

Germany's development agency GIZ is also supporting reconstruction efforts in Syria. In February, it launched a pilot project in Damascus' war-damaged Jobar district to help secure housing and property rights, including an advisory center to assist returnees with ownership claims.

Direct flights between Germany and Syria could make voluntary returns easier and less expensive, the newspaper said. Eurowings, part of the Lufthansa Group, is scheduled to launch Monday flights from Hamburg starting in January 2027, with one-way tickets available for approximately €200 ($219), and additional weekly services from Berlin, Duesseldorf and Stuttgart are planned for the same month. Syrian Airlines and other carriers already operate some direct routes, including flights from Berlin.

Returns fuel political debate

Official figures show that approximately 1.28 million people with a Syrian migration background live in Germany, many holding humanitarian residence permits. About 30% of Syrians have German citizenship, primarily through naturalization, and another 292,000 hold subsidiary protection — a temporary status generally granted for one to three years that may become harder to extend if authorities determine that security conditions in Syria have permanently improved.

The prospect of large-scale returns has fueled political debate in Germany, with the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) making the issue central to its election campaigns. The party has called for Syrians to be sent back and has made significant gains in recent regional elections while emerging as the leading party in nationwide opinion polls.

Amid mounting political pressure, Merz said at a joint news conference with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Berlin in March that the end of Syria's civil war meant refugees were expected to return and help rebuild their country. “In the longer term, over the next three years, and this has also been President al-Sharaa’s wish, around 80% of Syrians currently living in Germany are expected to return to their homeland,” Merz said. He added that Syrians who were well integrated and wished to remain would be allowed to stay in Germany.

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