Summit ends early in Brussels

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said late Thursday that a special EU summit on the bloc's next long-term budget ended early because leaders' positions remain far apart, following intensive talks on the 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework. The leaders had arrived in Brussels on Thursday for a special two-day summit aimed at overcoming differences on the budget.

“We must acknowledge that the ideas about how we should shape it are still far apart,” Merz told a press conference in Brussels. “We all know that it will take time and a great deal of goodwill to bridge these significant differences in perspective,” he said, adding that the leaders agreed not to resume formal talks on Friday morning and instead hold a final round around midnight.

Merz noted that the European Council would now face a more difficult task, and said member states will work to reach a deal by the end of the year. “We are now preparing for a relatively intensive EU leaders summit on Dec. 17,” he said. “We will then see whether we can succeed. I cannot be certain, but I have not given up hope that we will manage it.”

Germany's key demands

Before the summit, Merz told reporters that European Council President Antonio Costa's latest proposal was too high, beyond acceptable levels. He demanded deeper cuts, ruled out new borrowing and insisted that the budget must clearly prioritize essential tasks that strengthen Europe's defense capabilities and ensure sustained support for Ukraine.

“Europe needs to exercise a sense of proportion when shaping its own budget. The budget cannot grow indefinitely, and the burden of financing it must be distributed fairly,” Merz told reporters on Thursday night. He also demanded that member states' contributions to the EU budget be adjusted for a fairer share of the costs, noting: “Germany currently pays for about a quarter of the EU budget, yet we receive only around 8% of the funds back directly.”

Merz insisted that the new long-term budget must ensure sufficient funding for defense and secure aid for Ukraine. “Europe must strengthen its economy and ensure security. To do so, it also requires a reserve—for instance, to provide long-term financing for Ukraine,” Merz said. “Everyone must contribute to this. And it must subsequently be possible for decisions to be taken by a qualified majority.”

Net contributors and competing proposals

Ahead of the formal talks, the chancellor met like-minded leaders from the net-contributor countries — the member states that pay more into the EU budget than they receive back. The group, calling itself the “Sensible Seven,” continues to press for a hard course of savings, including to funds that support poorer regions, amid deep divisions.

The European Commission had initially proposed a €1.985 trillion ($2.18 trillion) package in July for the 27-member bloc's 2028-2034 budget, a plan rejected by Germany and several other wealthy member states. Costa has since tabled a compromise proposal worth €1.781 trillion ($1.95 trillion), which even after the cuts would still be nearly 50% larger than the current 2021-2027 budget framework.

German media reports indicate Berlin wants the Commission's original plan trimmed by around €400 billion, bringing the total closer to €1.59 trillion ($1.74 trillion). That would mean another roughly €200 billion ($219 billion) in cuts from Costa's current draft.

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