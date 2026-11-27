Zelenskyy defends strikes on sanctioned vessels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukraine coordinates its attacks on Russian ships with the countries whose territorial waters or infrastructure are involved in the operations. “Our diplomats engage with their counterparts from other nations whenever we operate in certain waters—whether in international waters or near the infrastructure of another country,” he told the BBC.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine considers such strikes a “legitimate” response to Russian vessels transporting weapons or operating under the Russian flag, particularly those subject to sanctions. “We are aware when a vessel is under sanctions—or, in a worst-case scenario, when it is not only sanctioned but also carrying Russian weaponry and flying the Russian flag,” he said, stressing that Ukrainian forces would not allow Russian ships to attack Ukraine or transport weaponry.

Benghazi attacks and Italy’s criticism

His remarks followed a strike by naval drones before dawn on Sunday on a Russian warship docked at the port of Benghazi, which left two naval officers dead. A separate attack targeted a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later that day. Zelenskyy confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine was behind both attacks, saying Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he claimed Moscow used to transport weapons.

Asked about criticism from Italy over an attack on a Russian vessel inside a Libyan port, Zelenskyy acknowledged the risks but said Ukrainian forces do not carry out such operations without coordinating with partners. “Such actions are inherently very dangerous; however, I must emphasize that our forces never carry out attacks without coordination with our partners,” he said.

Sybiha expresses regret to Libya

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday that he had expressed regret over the “unintended consequences” of the drone strikes during a phone call with acting Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour. He reaffirmed Ukraine’s support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation in health care, food security, trade, and other sectors.

“I explained to my counterpart that none of Ukraine's actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people, only against Russian military objects directly serving Russia’s war against Ukraine, expressed regret over the unintended consequences, and offered proper condolences to the Libyan people,” Sybiha said.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.

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