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At least 14 people were killed in attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's East Darfur and West Kordofan states, a Sudanese rights group said on Friday. The death toll stood at 12 in East Darfur and two in West Kordofan.

Three days of attacks in East Darfur

The Sudan Human Rights Observatory said in a statement on US social media platform X that villages in Yassin locality, East Darfur State, had come under assault by the RSF. “For three consecutive days, the villages of Sharm, Muhajiriya, Kasib, Sali'a, Kala'it, and other villages in Yassin locality, East Darfur State, have been subjected to systematic attacks carried out” by the RSF, the group said.

Displacement in West Kordofan

In a statement earlier in the day, the rights group said the RSF carried out “retaliatory” campaigns against residents of villages in West Kordofan state over nearly five days. The attacks included the killing of civilians, assaults, intimidation and looting, and triggered waves of displacement, according to the statement. “The killing of two young men in the villages of Al-Sa'ata Al-Zarqa and Al-Sa'ata Um Al-Khabar has been documented.”

Call for emergency relief

The group urged all humanitarian organizations to immediately establish an emergency relief mechanism for displaced families and open safe corridors for their passage. It also called on them to “support the local initiatives attempting to fill the gap left by the failure of organizations, despite their limited and scarce resources.” The RSF did not immediately comment on either statement.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out in April 2023 over the integration of the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, leading to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

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