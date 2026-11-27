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Joint declaration signed in Istanbul

Türkiye and Russia reaffirmed on Friday their commitment to raising annual bilateral trade to $100 billion, as Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed the joint declaration of the 20th meeting of the Turkish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Bolat said the delegations held comprehensive talks covering trade, transportation, energy and tourism. Noting that bilateral trade currently stands at $50 billion, he said both sides remain committed to doubling that figure. “Türkiye and Russia—two neighboring, friendly nations and key trading partners—will continue to advance our economic relations with growing momentum through 2027,” he added.

Trade figures and agriculture

Novak said regular dialogue between the two governments continues to guide efforts toward the $100 billion annual trade goal. Bilateral trade has exceeded $50 billion in recent years, he noted, with Türkiye ranking second among Russia's trading partners last year and fourth in the first nine months of 2026.

In the agro-industrial sector, mutual trade grew 12% over the first nine months of the year while Russian exports rose 17%, and Türkiye remains the top buyer of Russian grain. Novak also highlighted the opening on Thursday of Türkiye's first maleic anhydride plant in Kocaeli's GEBKIM industrial zone, which enables domestic paint, varnish and construction manufacturers to source the raw material locally.

Energy, nuclear power and tourism

On energy, Novak said Russia remains a reliable supplier of gas, oil and petroleum products, noting that the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines continue operating uninterruptedly. He added that work is underway on all four units of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, with the main efforts focused on preparing the launch of the first unit.

In tourism and transport, Russian airlines carried over 6.5 million passengers between the two countries last year, Novak said, while nearly 7 million Russian tourists visited Türkiye, placing Russia first. He also pointed to growing cooperation potential in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, logistics and e-commerce, alongside academic, sports and cultural exchanges.

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