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Lieberman warns of a rotation offer

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, a former defense minister, said on Thursday that Gadi Eisenkot's efforts to form a new Israeli government were beginning to take shape, while warning that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could seek to derail them by offering a rotation agreement for the premiership. Writing on US social media company X, he gave no details on the coalition talks.

“The change government is beginning to take shape,” Lieberman wrote. “Netanyahu will try to prevent its formation at any cost. I do not rule out that he will offer Gadi Eisenkot a rotation agreement, under which he would take office in the second phase, but everyone should understand that this is nothing more than a maneuver,” he said.

Trial and the prospect of another election

Lieberman linked developments in Netanyahu's corruption trial to what he described as the prime minister's desire to force another election. He predicted that Netanyahu would drag out negotiations over a “unity” government until the last moment in search of a pretext to derail them.

“Even if such a government is formed, Netanyahu will likely manufacture a crisis within a few months and thereby drag Israel into another election,” Lieberman said.

Eisenkot's proposed coalition

The government Eisenkot is seeking to form is expected to include his Yashar party, Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Together party and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, with outside support from Arab parties. Israeli media have reported that Eisenkot could present his proposed government to the Knesset next Wednesday for a confidence vote, but he has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

His initial mandate to form a government expires on Dec. 6, and he can request a 14-day extension from President Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu's legal troubles

Netanyahu, 77, has been on trial since May 2020 in three corruption cases involving allegations that he received expensive gifts from businessmen and sought favorable media coverage from the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper and Walla news website in separate cases. He denies wrongdoing.

The International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

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