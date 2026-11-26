Notifications
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler welcomed Hungarian Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi with a military ceremony in Ankara, Türkiye, on November 26, 2026.
The national anthems of both countries were played before Ruszin-Szendi inspected the honor guard.
Our site processes your personal data through cookies. Analytics and marketing cookies other than the essential ones are used only with your explicit consent. Details: Cookie Notice.
You have reported this comment as spam. Your request is being reviewed.