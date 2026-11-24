Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Türkiye remains committed to economic growth, defense industry independence and the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, stressing the importance of political and social consensus after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Growth strategy and defense industry

“Our government is determined to grow Türkiye, its industry, our food, our bread, our peace and our prosperity,” Erdogan said. “We are firmly implementing our stable growth strategy based on investment, production, employment and exports,” he added.

The president said Türkiye’s goal is full independence in the defense industry, pledging to continue working “without stopping, without resting and, most importantly, without paying attention to those lacking vision.” Referring to the defense industry projects KIZILELMA and EJDERHA, Erdogan said: “These are just the beginning. God willing, we will develop much more advanced and much stronger ones.”

Security and the Terror-Free Türkiye process

Erdogan said improving security is helping remove barriers to investment, production, employment and tourism. He said 14 more caves in Hakurk, near the Turkish border — longtime hideouts for terrorists — had been cleared, bringing nearly all caves in northern Iraq’s Hakurk, Zap and Metina regions to the point of being cleared. “As the climate of security takes root in the region, obstacles to investment, production, employment and tourism are being removed one by one,” he said.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye and its citizens “can no longer tolerate losing. The east and the southeast (border regions) can no longer tolerate losing. None of my citizens can tolerate losing anymore.” “Regardless of their origins, this nation no longer wants to lose. The (People’s) Alliance and the government are striving to make this happen,” he added.

The government is fully committed to the process, he said, emphasizing its responsibility and determination to ensure its success. “We are aware of the responsibility entrusted to us. We have put our hearts, our souls, and even our entire bodies on the line for the success of this process,” Erdogan said.

The spirit of ‘467’

Resolving issues would become easier as weapons and violence are removed from the equation, Erdogan added, while the government is placing particular importance on preserving the spirit of “467,” which he called a turning point in Turkish politics. The number 467 refers to the broad parliamentary consensus reflected in 467 votes in favor of legislation related to the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process.

“We intend to advance the Terror-Free Türkiye process with the broadest possible political and social consensus. But we will not allow such an issue to be turned into a tool of political blackmail,” he said. Erdogan pledged to continue the process without retreating: “We will keep moving forward without taking a single step back and, God willing, remove this issue entirely from our nation's plate.”

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