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Four-day action across more than 20 countries

Amazon workers and their supporters are staging strikes and demonstrations in over 20 countries starting Friday, demanding better wages and stronger labor rights during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year for the US e-commerce giant. The four-day action is scheduled to continue through Cyber Monday, according to a statement issued by organizers on Thursday.

UNI Global Union and Progressive International are organizing the action under the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign. Now in its seventh year, the campaign calls on Amazon to recognize workers’ collective bargaining rights, improve workplace safety, pay its fair share of taxes and address the environmental impact of its operations.

Strikes and rallies planned

Germany’s United Services Union, known as ver.di, called for strikes at 11 Amazon facilities beginning early Friday, while unions in India announced rallies in at least 23 locations nationwide. Demonstrations are also planned in several countries, including Poland, Brazil, Japan and South Africa.

The Teamsters union in the US will hold protests in Los Angeles and Chicago on Monday.

Canada contract and Amazon response

The protests come two weeks after around 800 Amazon warehouse workers in Canada’s British Columbia secured the company’s first binding union contract in North America. The three-year agreement, reached through arbitration, includes wage increases, improved vacation entitlements and severance benefits.

Amazon defended its employment practices in a statement carried by Sky News, saying it offers competitive pay, benefits and safe working environments and directly employs more than 1.5 million people worldwide.

Black Friday background

Black Friday, which originated in the US, takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has evolved into a global shopping event, with retailers offering discounts ahead of the year-end holiday season.

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