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Investments and business presence

Mutual direct investments between Türkiye and Russia have reached approximately $10 billion, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday at the Türkiye-Russia Business Forum in Istanbul, where more than 200 business leaders gathered to expand joint production and trade. Bolat said Ankara aims to raise the share of Turkish products in Russian markets across agriculture, food, automotive, chemicals, textiles, ready-to-wear, furniture and construction materials.

Roughly 3,000 Russian companies operate in Türkiye alongside 1,300 Turkish firms in Russia, Bolat said, adding that the figures reflect mutual business confidence. Russia ranks first among the countries where Turkish contractors have worked, with 2,190 completed projects valued at $103 billion, and Turkish builders stand ready for upcoming Russian projects, he noted.

Supply chains, logistics and the economy

Both sides are working to link Türkiye's processing and manufacturing capacity with Russia's raw materials, grain and energy resources to build sustainable supply chains, Bolat added. He emphasized that Türkiye's Customs Union with the European Union and Russia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union offer companies broader access to third markets.

Calling for stronger logistics, the minister stressed ensuring navigational safety in the Black Sea, streamlining customs procedures and utilizing e-commerce platforms to bolster the resilience of bilateral trade. Türkiye's economy reached $1.7 trillion in the first half of 2026, he said, while annualized goods exports hit $285.5 billion in October and services exports reached $127 billion in September.

Energy as the cornerstone of ties

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak thanked Türkiye for agreeing to serve as guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, set for June 2027. The status will allow Turkish firms to showcase their products and explore regional investment proposals, he said, proposing to host the next intergovernmental commission meeting in Kazan.

Novak described energy as the cornerstone of ties, saying the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines operate reliably and Russia is ready to help establish Türkiye as a regional energy trading hub. Russian and Turkish partners are preparing to commission the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which he called a historic milestone for Türkiye, and Russian oil producer Tatneft invested 18 billion Turkish liras ($354.4 million) in Türkiye's first maleic anhydride plant, ending import reliance for the material.

Transport, tourism and the trade target

On transport and agriculture, Novak pointed to safe Black Sea shipping, simpler customs clearance and a move from grain and fertilizer supplies toward long-term contracts and joint agro-processing ventures. Roughly 7 million Russian tourists visit Türkiye annually, with over 6.5 million passengers carried by Russian airlines last year, he said, citing new cooperation prospects in health care, e-commerce and education.

Both ministers reiterated the $100 billion annual bilateral trade target set by the presidents of the two countries, emphasizing joint investments, long-term contracts and greater product diversification.

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