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Torpedo released over Saros Gulf

Türkiye's Bayraktar Akinci combat drone successfully released a domestically developed Orka lightweight torpedo over the Saros Gulf in northwestern Türkiye, the first time the weapon has been dropped from an unmanned aircraft. Footage of the test was shared on social media by Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and its chairman, Selcuk Bayraktar.

The Akinci took off with the torpedo from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdag. During the test, the torpedo separated from beneath the aircraft's wing and entered the water at the designated point, after which the drone returned to the test center.

Baykar has been expanding the Akinci's capabilities by integrating domestically developed equipment and munitions, and the latest trial extends those efforts to anti-submarine warfare.

Trial follows TB3 sonobuoy tests

Earlier trials saw Baykar's Bayraktar TB3 combat drone successfully deploy sonobuoys using the company's SAS POD system. Sonobuoys collect underwater acoustic signals that can help locate submarines, and the TB3 can process these signals in real time, allowing the aircraft to help detect underwater targets.

The trials explored complementary roles for the two drones in anti-submarine operations, with the TB3 helping detect submarines and the Akinci carrying torpedoes to engage them.

Orka designed for launch from ships and aircraft

The next-generation Orka, developed by Turkish defense company Roketsan, is a lightweight torpedo designed to engage submarines. It can be launched from surface vessels and aircraft, and its onboard guidance system uses both active and passive sonar to detect underwater targets.

The Saros Gulf test demonstrated the Akinci's ability to release the torpedo, adding the combat drone to the aircraft platforms from which Orka has been successfully deployed.

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