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Support voiced on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to assert state authority across the country, saying in a post on his Truth Social platform that Washington stands behind the Iraqi leader. Trump said the US backs al-Zaidi's efforts "to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state."

Vision for Iraq

Trump also outlined the kind of country Washington wants to see, describing a united, prosperous and strong Iraq. "We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi's efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," he added.

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