Operation in Diyala

Iraqi border forces carried out a large-scale reconnaissance and inspection operation on Friday along the country’s border with Iran in the eastern Diyala province, according to state news agency INA. The operation covered the Naft Khana area and formed part of efforts to strengthen security and stability and protect Iraq’s international borders.

Security Media Cell statement

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said the campaign targets smuggling, corruption and the exploitation of national resources, rather than identity or affiliation. In a statement carried by INA, the cell said a committee operating under the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was monitoring media content that insults state institutions and incites ethnic and nationalist tensions, particularly in connection with opposition to government anti-smuggling measures.

The cell stressed that protecting national resources, combating smuggling and safeguarding public funds are a “sovereign and legal responsibility that does not target any community, ethnicity or province,” but seeks to protect the rights of all Iraqis, particularly residents of the Kurdistan Region. The committee is coordinating with relevant authorities to monitor and document offending content and refer it for legal action without discrimination or exception, the statement said. It urged media outlets, public figures and social media users not to conflate disagreements over government measures with national or ethnic identity, stressing that criticism is a legitimate right, unlike incitement, insults and the promotion of hatred.

Anti-smuggling measures

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered the removal of eight officials and the closure of unofficial border crossings, after reviewing an investigative report into oil smuggling at the state-owned North Oil Company. On Thursday, Iraq’s Border Forces Command announced it had begun implementing al-Zaidi’s directive to close all unofficial border crossings with neighboring countries, including those in the northern Kurdistan Region.

The smuggling of crude oil and petroleum products remains among the most significant security and economic challenges facing Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The country’s public treasury incurs millions of dollars in annual losses due to the smuggling of oil and petroleum products abroad or their sale on the black market.

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