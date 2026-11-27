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Kahana warns against delay

Israeli Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of attempting to stall government formation talks and push Israel toward another election while remaining head of the interim government. Kahana made the remarks in a post on the US social media platform X.

“Unfortunately, my impression at the moment is that Netanyahu is trying to buy time and lead us into another election while he remains head of the interim government,” Kahana said. “We cannot allow this to happen,” he added.

Push for a unity government

Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, said all his actions since the announcement of the election results have been directed toward forming a broad unity government led by Eisenkot. He had chosen to remain silent in the media, he said, to give negotiating teams maximum room for maneuver.

“All the education I received and every stage of my life cry out one word – unity! But not at any price,” he said. “There is nothing I want more than a broad unity government. I hope Netanyahu understands the gravity of the moment,” Kahana added.

Mandate and election background

On Nov. 18, lawmakers elected Yashar party candidate Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker by 66 votes to 52 for Ofir Katz, the candidate of Likud, led by Netanyahu. The changes in the Knesset leadership follow the Oct. 27 election, in which Arab parties won 19 of the 120 seats, their strongest-ever showing.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked opposition “Change Bloc” leader Gadi Eisenkot, 66, on Nov. 8 with forming a new government. Eisenkot has 28 days from the date of the mandate, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, and if he fails, another Knesset member may be tasked with forming a government to replace Netanyahu’s.

Netanyahu, 77, has headed a far-right government since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges that he denies, and the International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for him in 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

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