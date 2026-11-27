Fidan heads to Islamabad

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend the second meeting of the strategic political and defense committee established under the Mecca defense pact in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu will accompany him.

Pakistan's defense minister, Khawaja Asif, said defense and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan would attend, and that the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen would be discussed. “Continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be one agenda point in the meeting and it is very important,” he said, using words the source renders in lower case: “continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be one agenda point in the meeting and it is very important.”

Messages expected from Fidan

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to the collective defense pledge under the agreement, emphasizing that the alliance seeks to address regional challenges through dialogue, cooperation and ownership. He is also likely to highlight the importance of close consultations and solidarity among alliance members on national security issues, and to reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond. The minister is slated to review progress in the alliance's institutionalization process.

Fidan is expected to condemn Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, describing them as unacceptable and a threat to regional security and stability, while reaffirming Türkiye’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia. He is also expected to stress the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between the US, Israel and Iran, alongside initiatives by alliance members to ensure maritime security and safe navigation in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Fidan is further set to draw attention to the humanitarian devastation caused by Israel in Gaza, escalating settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank and violations of the historical status quo in East Jerusalem. He is expected to call for a principled, resolute and unified international response to Israel’s actions, which disregard international law and fundamental humanitarian values and increasingly threaten peace and security, and to reiterate Türkiye’s support for preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, establishing lasting security and stability in the country, and regional initiatives based on regional ownership.

The Mecca pact

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the trilateral pact in Mecca in August. The agreement aims to strengthen the security of the three countries through collective deterrence and defense, and consultations are ongoing to institutionalize the alliance, which builds on the longstanding relations between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood was appointed the alliance’s first secretary-general, while the secretariat is planned to be established in Riyadh in the coming period. Asif said any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Türkiye under the pact, which he described as still at a “nascent stage.” He declined to comment on how the pact would react to a direct attack by Iran on Saudi Arabia, but identified Israel as a possible threat to other countries in the region. “The possibility of some conflict, or aggression from the Israeli side exists, so we need to close our ranks, the countries of this region,” he said.

Committee's earlier meetings

The committee’s first meeting was held in Istanbul in August, with discussions focused on steps and initiatives needed to implement the agreement’s strategic vision and institutionalize the alliance. Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi barrages targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen's civil war intensified in July.

The committee held an extraordinary meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5 following Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. Members reaffirmed their unity and determination to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with the agreement, a commitment reflected in a joint statement.

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