Two guards killed at a clinic

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a post on US social media platform X that two of its colleagues, both guards, were killed late Friday in an Israeli strike on one of its clinics in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian group said it was “devastated and outraged” by the deaths and called the incident “a direct attack on MSF.” It said 17 of its colleagues have been killed in Gaza.

MSF said its health centers were clearly identifiable by its logo, and that it had shared their coordinates with the Israeli military, which was aware of them. “We express our solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues,” the group said, adding that “Israeli authorities must be held accountable.”

WHO chief condemns the attack

World Health Organization (WHO) Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the attack “outrageous and unacceptable.” Extending WHO’s condolences, he stressed: “Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked.” “These attacks MUST STOP,” he added on X.

Ceasefire violations continue in Gaza

Seven Palestinians were killed and several others, including women and children, were injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025, according to medical sources. Two of the dead were killed in the latest strike, which targeted a gathering of civilians near the Doctors Without Borders office adjacent to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,705 Palestinians and injured 6,163 since the deal took effect through Thursday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas reached the agreement in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled, and Israel continues to control 70% of Gaza.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians and injured more than 176,000, most of them women and children. It has also destroyed 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.

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