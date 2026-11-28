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The ninth day of the Ethnosport Cultural Festival, organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation under the motto “World Traditions in Riyadh,” concluded on November 27, 2026. The day ended in Riyadh's New Murabba district in Saudi Arabia.
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