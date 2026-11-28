Patrol targeted in eastern city

Two Syrian security personnel were killed and several others injured on Friday evening in an armed attack on a patrol in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, state media reported. Alikhbariah TV said the target was an internal security patrol, but it did not specify how many personnel were injured or what their conditions were.

The broadcaster gave no details about the perpetrators or the circumstances of the attack. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Recurring incidents in Deir ez-Zor

The attack came amid recurring security incidents in Deir ez-Zor, where military and internal security personnel have repeatedly been targeted by unidentified gunmen. On Nov. 13, a Syrian soldier was killed and two others injured when unidentified assailants attacked troops in the town of Jadid Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor, according to the Defense Ministry.

On Oct. 19, another Syrian soldier was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Al-Baghuz area of eastern Deir ez-Zor, near the Iraqi border. In January, two members of Syria's internal security forces were killed and two others wounded in an attack on a security checkpoint in the town of Al-Bahra in the province's eastern countryside, according to Alikhbariah TV.

Separate attack in Daraa

Earlier on Friday, two Syrian army soldiers were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants on the Al-Quniya–Al-Sanamayn road in northern rural Daraa, the Defense Ministry said. Syrian authorities have been seeking to restore security and stability across the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.

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