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First Strategic Dialogue in Ottawa

Qatar and Canada have reaffirmed their support for international efforts to promote recovery in Syria and continued cooperation to support the Palestinian people, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday. The pledge came after the two countries held their first Strategic Dialogue in Ottawa, where both sides stressed the importance of political and diplomatic coordination.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand co-chaired the dialogue on Nov. 24 under the theme “Toward Strengthening a Strategic Partnership,” according to a joint communique cited by the Qatar News Agency (QNA). The talks covered regional and international developments as well as political, economic, security and humanitarian cooperation. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting recovery efforts in Syria, discussing coordination of international assistance and expanded development and humanitarian cooperation.

Gaza and the two-state solution

Qatar and Canada renewed their support for achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and UN resolutions. They rejected any annexation of the occupied West Bank, affirmed that Israeli settlements are illegal and an obstacle to peace, and urged accountability for occupiers' violence.

The statement also expressed support for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive peace plan for the Gaza Strip. Both sides stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, guarantee urgent, safe and unhindered humanitarian aid delivery, and preserve the vital role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Regional de-escalation and maritime security

The ministers emphasized the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, diplomatic solutions, respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They also backed freedom of navigation and safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.

Economic and defense cooperation

Bilateral trade exceeded 355 million Canadian dollars ($253 million) in 2025, the communique said, while Qatar's direct investment stock in Canada reached 339 million Canadian dollars ($242 million). On defense and security, the two countries affirmed continued cooperation in training, capacity building, military exchanges and defense industries.

They also agreed to strengthen coordination to combat terrorism and its financing, transnational organized crime, and cyber threats. Both sides agreed to continue advancing the strategic partnership during the coming decade and to hold the second Strategic Dialogue in Doha in 2027.

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