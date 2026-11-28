Tajani disputes Zelenskyy’s account

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not telling the truth about coordinating attacks in Libya, saying allies had not been informed beforehand. Tajani told reporters: “There has never been any coordination, even the (Ukrainian) Foreign Minister (Andrii Sybiha) said so, saying that they will discuss the future with their allies,”

His remarks came in response to an interview Zelenskyy gave to the BBC, published Friday, in which he said Ukraine had coordinated attacks on Russian ships with countries whose territorial waters or infrastructure were involved. Tajani disputed that account, saying “none of us” had been informed of the operations, and added that no one knew anything about what Ukrainian forces were doing in Libya. “So, what Zelensky said is not true,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Italian foreign minister had expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya claimed by Ukraine. He stressed the importance of preventing the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading into the Mediterranean.

Meloni raises concerns in call with Zelenskyy

Later on Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a phone call with the Ukrainian president and reiterated her concerns over the Ukrainian operation in the port of Benghazi. “The operation violated Libya’s sovereignty and risks extending the conflict to the Mediterranean,” Meloni said during the call, according to a statement issued by the Italian government.

The statement said Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s support for Ukraine on the path toward a just and lasting peace, “but clarified that this support cannot translate into acceptance of initiatives that jeopardize the security of Italy and the region.” Zelenskyy confirmed that the operation was conducted “without prior coordination with partners,” and the statement said he understood Italy’s concerns and pledged to ensure full information sharing and direct, constant communication.

Benghazi attacks

A Russian warship docked at Benghazi naval base was struck by naval drones before dawn Sunday, leaving 10 people injured. A separate attack targeted a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later the same day. Zelenskyy said on Monday that Kyiv was behind the operations, saying Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he claimed Moscow used to transport weapons.

Libya’s eastern-based government filed a complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation into the attacks. The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity also condemned the attacks and demanded an explanation from Ukraine, rejecting the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations.

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