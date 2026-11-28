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Burnham’s message on X

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to tackling anti-Muslim hatred in all its forms, marking the close of Islamophobia Awareness Month. “Nobody should face discrimination or have to live in fear because of their faith,” he wrote on US social media platform X.

Saying that British Muslims make an “enormous contribution” to the country’s national life, Burnham noted that Britain is at its best “when we look out for one another, celebrate what we have in common and respect our differences.” He added: “That means challenging anti-Muslim prejudice wherever we see it, not just this month, but all year round.”

Islamophobia Awareness Month

November marks Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM), which aims to raise awareness of the discrimination and hostility experienced by Muslim communities. This year’s theme is “Don’t Let It Slide.”

Tell Mama and government funding

Tell Mama, the UK’s leading national monitoring service for anti-Muslim hate, reported last year that there was a significant rise in the number of Islamophobic hate cases in the UK in 2025. In March 2025, the UK government announced that it would withdraw all funding for Tell Mama, leaving the organization facing closure.

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