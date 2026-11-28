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Overnight exchange of strikes

Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone attacks overnight into Saturday, leaving at least 10 people injured in Russia and six in Ukraine, according to officials on both sides. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight, while Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 162 attack drones, of which 141 were shot down or suppressed. Independent verification of the two sides’ claims is difficult given the war.

Injuries in Bryansk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions

Gov. Egor Kovalchuk said on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone hit a company bus in the Bryansk region, injuring nine people. Another drone struck an industrial facility and injured one person, he said.

In Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces carried out more than 20 drone attacks across four districts, wounding five people, including a child, regional military administration chief Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. In Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, a woman was injured by shattered glass during a drone attack, the regional administration said. The attack started a fire at a garage cooperative, damaging six garages, and shattered windows in two high-rise apartment buildings.

Russia lists targets struck

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces struck energy, fuel and transport infrastructure and vessels used by Ukraine’s armed forces. The targets included an electrical substation in Bila Tserkva, a fuel tank in Kiliya in the Odesa region and four locomotives in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck a cargo ship carrying military supplies in the Black Sea south of Odesa.

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