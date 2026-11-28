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The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday that Israeli soldiers across different military units widely used Palestinian civilians as human shields during the war in the Gaza Strip, with encouragement from commanders. Based on soldier interviews, the Journal's findings corroborated an investigative report aired Wednesday night on the Zman Emet program of Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11.

In that program, identified troops and officers detailed using Palestinians to clear tunnels and buildings amid shortages of drones and dogs from the military's Oketz unit.

Soldiers describe the practice

Soldiers told the WSJ that the practice, dubbed the “mosquito protocol,” included holding a beaten, blindfolded young Palestinian man with apparent mental disabilities in Shuja'iyya in summer 2024 to check closets and mattresses for explosives before releasing him into active combat. Another soldier described seeing troops force a Palestinian into buildings in Jabalia in November 2024.

“When we asked if we could have two dogs, the commanders said no, but you'll have a mosquito. He cried a little. It was clear he wasn't a Hamas member,” the first soldier told the Journal. An Israeli military official told the WSJ that authorities are investigating 10 suspected cases of human shield use in Gaza and six in the occupied West Bank.

Criticizing military remains 'taboo'

The newspaper noted that the revelations sparked a nationalist backlash in Israel. Officials including Defense Minister Israel Katz and opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman, who called the report a “blood libel,” sought to block Kan 11's broadcast because of fears it would harm Israel's reputation, security, and troops' legal standing abroad, before Israel's High Court rejected an injunction petition.

Some viewers branded the show “tantamount to treason,” and reservist Ben Yaakov Sabo warned Israel's Channel 14 that halting the practice “will cost a lot of lives.” A total of 113 combat reservists, officers, and commanders urged Kan in a letter to air it. “We as combat soldiers don't need protection from the truth. In fact, lies and coverups are what put us in danger,” the letter said, according to the Journal.

The uproar shows criticizing the military remains “taboo in Israeli society,” Ayala Panievsky, a media scholar at City St. George's, University of London, told the WSJ. In September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to revoke the Israeli filmmakers' citizenship because of the Venice International Film Festival documentary Naza, which is about Israel's killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Toll of the war

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed around 75,000 Palestinians, injured more than 176,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

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