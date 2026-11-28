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Cargo ship boarded off Balhaf

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center reported on Saturday that armed individuals boarded and took control of a cargo ship 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni city of Balhaf, some 120 kilometres (70 miles) away. The master of the vessel reported the incident at 6:30 am GMT, according to the center.

"The Master of a cargo ship reports being boarded by armed unauthorised persons in position 12°55N 048°04E," the UKMTO said in a statement on the US social media platform X. "The unauthorised persons are in command of the vessel. Authorities have been informed," it added.

Caution urged for transiting vessels

The center urged transiting vessels to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate. No further details of the incident were immediately available.

Analysts have pointed to a rise in piracy incidents in and around the nearby Horn of Africa during the past year. Ships in and around the Arabian peninsula have also frequently been caught in the crossfire since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February triggered the Middle East war.

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