Polls open across mainland Spain

Voting began in Spain's general election on Sunday, with the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox seeking a parliamentary majority to end Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's eight years in office — a majority that most pre-election polls suggested they could together secure. Sanchez was among the first to cast a ballot.

Polling stations opened at 9:00 am local time (0800GMT) across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, giving 11 hours of voting in a country of nearly 50 million people. Polling places in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off northwestern Africa that is an hour behind, are due to open 1 hour later.

More than 38.6 million people are eligible to vote in an election that will determine the composition of the 350-seat Congress of Deputies and elect 209 senators. Sanchez needs a late mobilization of progressive and undecided voters to reach at least 176 seats for left-wing parties in the 350-member parliament.

Rival leaders close their campaigns

The campaign ended on Friday with rival leaders urging their supporters to turn out, followed by Saturday's mandatory pause in campaigning, known as the day of reflection. “A progressive majority is within sight,” Sanchez told supporters at his closing rally in Madrid, calling for another four years in government. The Socialist leader urged voters to defend the social advances made under his administration and prevent the right from reversing them.

His main opponent, Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, closed his campaign in Seville with a pledge to turn electoral victory into power. “This time we are going to do it – not just win, but govern,” he said. Feijoo, 65, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, has tried to project an image of experience and competence, and has dismissed what he calls Sanchez's campaign of “fear”.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal, 50, held his final rally in Valencia and warned supporters against assuming the election was already won. “I hope to come out on Sunday and tell you: ‘Mission accomplished, Pedro Sanchez is leaving,’” he said, urging a large turnout and arguing that opinion polls alone would not deliver a majority government.

Polls, debate and disputes over the vote

Spain's five-day ban on publishing election polls means those surveys predate Thursday's only four-way debate. Left-wing parties hope their performance in that debate and concerns about Vox entering government will help mobilize voters. Ada Colau, leader of the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition, closed out her campaign in Madrid after a debate performance that many analysts judged the strongest. “We know what is at stake. People's lives are at stake, and we will never give up,” she said.

Polls have placed the Socialists behind the Popular Party, though with a hung parliament forecast, the party may need the support of the anti-immigration Vox to form a government. That would bring the far right into power in Spain for the first time since the transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975). The result is being closely watched as Europe enters a cycle of elections over the next 12 months, including a presidential poll in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy.

The closing days of the campaign also brought disputes over electoral integrity, with Sanchez urging Feijoo and Abascal to accept the result after they raised suspicions about overseas voting, postal ballots and citizenship procedures. The Popular Party won the most seats in the 2023 election but failed to secure enough parliamentary support to form a government, and Sanchez retained office through agreements with left-wing and regional parties.

Housing, trains and immigration weigh on voters

The Popular Party has attacked Sanchez for years over high-profile corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget. Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people, along with July's migrant rush into the north African city of Ceuta from Morocco, have given the Popular Party and Vox further ammunition. Sanchez, 54, says a coalition of the two would cause a “regression” for social rights, notably for women.

The right's rejection of urgent housing decrees in October prompted Sanchez to call a vote originally scheduled for 2027, and it has blamed his successive governments for soaring housing costs. Vox has focused its campaign on immigration, which it connects with the housing crisis and other issues. Retiree Domingo Perez, 55, said “there needs to be a change, because of everything that's happened, so much corruption, the Spaniards who can't make ends meet”.

Counting begins after polls close

Polling places close at 8 pm local time, with voting ending in the Canary Islands at 9 pm mainland time (2000GMT). The Interior Ministry will begin publishing provisional results from that point, with a clearer picture expected later in the night as counting progresses. The provisional count is typically largely complete by around midnight local time, although close contests and the subsequent counting of overseas ballots can leave some seats unresolved.

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