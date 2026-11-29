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The Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Saturday that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake had struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, 72 kilometers (44 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the Kamchatka region in Russia’s Far East.

Quake felt in regional capital

The service’s regional branch said in a statement on the Russian social media platform Max that the earthquake was felt in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at magnitude 3. It occurred on land at around 1315GMT at a depth of 189.1 kilometers.

Residents woken at night

Citing its correspondent, Russian state news agency Tass reported that the nighttime quake woke residents of the region. Despite the late hour and a blizzard, many left their apartments and went outside for safety, the agency added.

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