Joint call for a 2027 vote

Canada, the United Kingdom and six other countries on Saturday called on the Palestinian Authority to hold legislative and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027, expressing regret over President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to postpone the elections that had been scheduled for the same day. The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the UK signed the joint statement.

The ministers said the vote was “essential” for a “democratic renewal” in the Palestinian territories and “is inseparable from the preservation of the two State solution, which we remain steadfastly committed to”. They stressed that elections were needed to strengthen Palestinian institutions and to give their leaders the legitimacy to represent the aspirations of their people.

A postponed vote

Abbas postponed the legislative elections to September next year, a decision announced last month. The first legislative elections since 2006, which the international community has strongly advocated, had been scheduled for November 28, with a presidential election expected in early 2027. Abbas' office blamed the delay in October on “obstacles imposed by Israeli measures... as well as the need to create appropriate political, security and on-the-ground conditions”, while Israel, which held its own elections late last month, rejected any responsibility.

“Twenty years after the last national election in Palestine, and five years after the postponement of the legislative elections planned for 2021, this lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to express themselves democratically through the ballot box,” the statement said. “The holding of free and transparent elections is essential to preserve the democratic principles that must remain at the heart of Palestinian institutions,” the eight countries added.

Support for the electoral process

The ministers underscored the importance of democratic renewal as the Palestinian Authority seeks to return to Gaza and restore its authority across the occupied Palestinian territory. They urged the Authority to honor its commitments under the New York Declaration and called on all parties to facilitate elections throughout the occupied territory.

The eight countries offered support for the electoral process, including through an EU election observation mission and contributions to the independent electoral commission. They said their continued backing for the Palestinian Authority went hand in hand with commitments on reform and democratic renewal, and that their support for Palestinian institutional reforms was tied to their commitment to the Palestinian people's political future. “We remain fully committed to the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and are determined to work, with our partners, to achieve the two-state solution in the best interests of both Palestinians and Israelis,” they said.

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