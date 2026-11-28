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Emel, an eight-month-old baby in Gaza born with an uncommon birth defect, needs urgent surgery. Her family has appealed to humanitarian groups and health organisations to help her travel abroad so the operation can be carried out.

Medical professionals warn that ongoing restrictions on medical evacuations, widespread shortages of supplies and severe damage to hospitals are worsening the humanitarian crisis across the Palestinian territory.