UN leadership condemns the strike

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher expressed outrage on Saturday over the killing of two Doctors Without Borders (MSF) workers in an Israeli strike on one of the group's clinics in Gaza. UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked and saddened” by the killings, which came on Friday night despite a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

“Outraged by the killing of two (Doctors Without Borders) colleagues in an Israeli strike on one of their clinics in Gaza,” Fletcher wrote on the US social media platform X. He also highlighted the killing of an aid worker with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and the injury of three others in a separate strike earlier this week, adding: “International humanitarian law demands protection of hospitals, clinics, medical and aid workers.”

Guterres “stands in solidarity with MSF” and “reiterates that all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the obligation to protect hospitals, clinics, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers”, the United Nations said in a statement. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the strike, posting on X: “Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable.” “These attacks MUST STOP,” he said.

MSF and the Israeli military give differing accounts

MSF said the two employees, both guards, were killed late on Friday, and confirmed they were working as watchmen at the clinic. The group said it was “devastated” and denounced “a direct hit” on the organisation, calling for Israeli authorities to be held accountable.

“Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military,” MSF wrote on X. The charity said the strike brought the number of its staff killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war on the enclave in October 2023 to 17, and that it takes seriously allegations from Israeli authorities that its staff have links to terrorism. It said it would “never knowingly employ people engaging in military activity” and has rigorous recruitment procedures.

The Israeli military identified the men as Ahmad Abou Hassira and Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Sobh. “While also serving as terrorists, the two worked as security guards at a clinic operated by Doctors Without Borders,” it said in a statement, adding that the strike had not targeted a hospital and that no damage was caused to medical infrastructure in the area.

The Palestinian ambassador to France, Hala Abou Hassira, said her 25-year-old cousin was one of the men killed, calling him “the kindest of us all”. “Neither humanitarian facilities, nor clinics, nor their staff are spared Israeli barbarity,” she wrote on X. At the funeral procession on Saturday, distraught mourners wept over the body of Ahmad Abou Hassira, stroking and kissing his face before carrying him through the streets, and one of his relatives, also called Ahmad Abou Hassira, said: “He was an unarmed civilian with no affiliation to any political faction or military organisation in the Gaza Strip. He was targeted while performing his work.”

Ceasefire under strain

The ceasefire, reached under a US-backed plan and in effect since October 2025, has yet to see several key provisions implemented, while Israel continues to control around 70% of the enclave. More than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce, according to a tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, and the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed in the same period.

The war was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people. Israel's offensive since then has killed more than 74,700 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures the United Nations considers reliable, while wounding more than 176,000 and destroying about 90% of the territory's infrastructure. Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

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